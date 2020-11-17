|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:10 | 17.11.2020
ADS Services Acquires PowerChokes™ from Expro
ADS Services, LLC (“ADS” or the “Company”), a Black Bay Energy Capital (“Black Bay”) portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the PowerChokes™ business unit (“PowerChokes™”) from Expro Americas LLC, a part of the Expro Group (“Expro”).
Charlie Orbell, President & CEO of ADS, said, “For over two decades, PowerChokes™ has been the premier provider of well control chokes, pressure relief systems and premium MPD equipment. ADS is thrilled to combine the PowerChokes™ team, manufacturing and sales capabilities, and intellectual property portfolio with ADS’ existing next-generation approach to the managed pressure drilling market. The MPD & pressure control sector needs improved automation and rig control system integration, and this acquisition enables ADS to be the clear market leader.”
The PowerChokes™ business unit consists of pressure control-related product sales and service, along with a rental offering of well control and MPD equipment. PowerChokes™ product sales and services are provided for various domestic, offshore, and international drilling markets, and will soon be introducing new products for the completion and production pressure control markets.
“By combining the ADS platform with PowerChokes’™ unique sales footprint and intellectual property portfolio, Charlie and the team can provide the drilling market with fully integrated, lower-cost, and safer pressure control solutions. The combined ADS and PowerChokes™’ team will deliver the next step-change towards automated well control for the onshore US, offshore, and international markets,” said Tom Ambrose, Partner of Black Bay.
In addition to acquiring the PowerChokes™ business unit, ADS and Expro are establishing an international partnership agreement to provide value-added MPD services in several regions around the world. Keith Palmer, Expro’s Product Line Executive Vice President, said, “Since Expro acquired PowerChokes 14 years ago, it has grown to be a well-established and recognized brand in its own right. This is a positive step forward for both Expro and ADS, and I am excited to collaborate on projects in the future where we can utilize our specific resources and skills both domestically and internationally.”
Fishman Haygood acted as legal counsel to ADS and Black Bay.
For more information, please visit: www.adsmpd.com
For more information, please visit: www.blackbayenergy.com
For more information, please visit: www.exprogroup.com
