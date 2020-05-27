22:38 | 27.05.2020

Adtalem Global Education Donates $300,000 to COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

Adtalem Global Education, a leading workforce solutions provider, has announced $300,000 in donations to two organizations that directly align with Adtalem’s business strategy in healthcare and financial services education. Adtalem, with support from the Adtalem Global Education Foundation, has selected the American Nurses Foundation and A Better Chicago to receive these contributions. “At Adtalem Global Education, we recognize the importance of providing accessible healthcare and education opportunities,” said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem. “The COVID-19 crisis has put unprecedented pressure on everyone, with a particular impact on low-income families and those on the front lines fighting this pandemic, which is why we chose the American Nurses Foundation and A Better Chicago for these donations.” According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “Nearly half of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the virus1.” This figure will only grow as first responders and front-line healthcare workers are able to process what they have seen and experienced. Adtalem institution Chamberlain University, with support from the Adtalem Global Education Foundation, will make a $200,000 contribution to the American Nurses Foundation. This philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA) has created a Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, providing direct assistance and support for the mental health needs of nurses, now and in the future. Early studies have shown COVID-19 disproportionately impacts low-income communities2. The Adtalem Global Education Foundation has identified A Better Chicago, an organization dedicated to supporting low-income Chicagoans, as the second recipient of a sizeable donation. $100,000 will go directly to the organization’s Emergency Relief Fund, which will assist low-income Chicagoans who have been economically or academically impacted by COVID-19. Adtalem’s financial services companies are focused on providing access to education to further advance career opportunities for financial professionals. A Better Chicago’s mission mirrors Adtalem’s vision. “Adtalem’s global headquarters are in Chicago, and we have seen firsthand the positive impact our Windy City neighbors have on our communities,” said Stephen Beard, chief operating officer of Adtalem. “A Better Chicago’s mission is to change how Chicago fights poverty by creating opportunities for our youth to thrive in education, career and life.” As one of the largest providers of healthcare professionals in the U.S., Adtalem is proud to support and contribute to the physicians and nurses working tirelessly in our communities. In addition to these monetary donations, Adtalem has provided more than 200,000 medical supplies, including N95 masks, gowns, gloves and sanitizer, to healthcare systems across the U.S. In addition, Adtalem and American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine are making significant contributions to the Caribbean islands in which these institutions are located: Barbados, The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and Sint Maarten. Donations of nearly $100,000 in medical supplies and grants for local organizations helping with the relief efforts will assist the communities in which Adtalem’s colleagues and students live and serve. In addition, Adtalem Global Education, through its financial services companies, has provided free webinars to assist business professionals in this unusual environment. These resources have helped fight new financial crimes that have emerged during this pandemic and provided guidance on receiving aid and achieving business growth in the midst of COVID-19’s impact. Through Adtalem’s global network of industry experts in accounting, financial crime and online product delivery, business leaders have benefited from significant insight into best practices during this time. This collection of monetary donations, supplies and complimentary industry insight support Adtalem’s mission to empower students and members to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

