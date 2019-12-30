|
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Barbour continued, “We also achieved record profitability in the third quarter. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 540-basis points this quarter, our first full quarter of comparable results from the Infiltrator business. In addition to capturing the benefits of leverage from our strong sales growth, both companies successfully offset inflationary costs through favorable pricing, operational productivity initiatives and our synergy programs.”
Barbour concluded, “As we move toward the end of our fiscal year, we are optimistic about our business outlook as our order book, project tracking, book-to-bill ratio and backlog continue to be favorable on a year-over-year basis. We are well positioned to capitalize on growing residential development and horizontal construction, while continuing to generate above-market growth through the execution of our material conversion and water management solutions strategies. We remain focused on disciplined execution as we build on our strong year-to-date results.”
Gross profit increased $45.1 million, or 36.6%, to $168.5 million as compared to $123.4 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due an increase in sales volume of pipe, on-site septic and allied products; favorable pricing and material cost; and operational improvements offsetting inflationary costs.
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $47.5 million, or 52.1%, to $138.9 million, as compared to $91.3 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 28.6% as compared to 23.2% in the prior year.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Gross profit increased $355.1 million to $562.9 million as compared to $207.7 million in the prior year. The prior year gross profit includes $168.6 million of ESOP special dividend compensation expense. In addition, the year-to-date gross profit includes an incremental benefit from a full year of results from the Infiltrator Water Technologies business, as compared to five months of results in the prior year due to the timing of the acquisition. The remaining increase in gross profit was due to favorable material cost, increases in both pipe and allied product sales and an increase in operational efficiency.
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $182.6 million, or 63.0%, to $472.4 million, as compared to $289.8 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 30.7% as compared to 22.2% in the prior year.
ADS had total liquidity of $563 million, comprised of cash of $224 million as of December 31, 2020 and $339 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s leverage ratio was 1.1 times.
Net sales
$
486,145
$
393,424
$
1,538,971
$
1,303,037
Cost of goods sold
317,640
270,066
976,106
926,703
Cost of goods sold – ESOP special dividend compensation
–
–
–
168,610
Gross profit
168,505
123,358
562,865
207,724
Operating expenses:
Selling
30,537
29,967
89,283
86,303
General and administrative
36,069
37,023
104,800
116,486
Selling, general and administrative – ESOP special dividend compensation
–
–
–
78,142
Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities
980
1,755
3,254
4,466
Intangible amortization
17,956
13,593
53,893
24,435
Income (loss) from operations
82,963
41,020
311,635
(102,108
)
Other expense:
Interest expense
8,433
13,191
27,763
70,787
Derivative (gains) loss and other (income) expense, net
(165
)
39
(883
)
118
Income (loss) before income taxes
74,695
27,790
284,755
(173,013
)
Income tax expense
20,264
4,032
79,291
22,855
Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated affiliates
390
99
150
(538
)
Net income (loss)
54,041
23,659
205,314
(195,330
)
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
267
371
838
149
Net income (loss) attributable to ADS
53,774
23,288
204,476
(195,479
)
Dividends to redeemable convertible preferred stockholders
(1,288
)
(1,334
)
(3,983
)
(9,530
)
Dividends paid to unvested restricted stockholders
–
(3
)
(2
)
(335
)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and participating securities
52,486
21,951
200,491
(205,344
)
Undistributed income allocated to participating securities
(7,798
)
(2,822
)
(31,699
)
–
Basic
70,450
68,508
69,893
62,119
Diluted
71,586
69,298
70,853
62,119
Basic
$
0.63
$
0.28
$
2.42
$
(3.31
)
Diluted
$
0.62
$
0.28
$
2.38
$
(3.31
)
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.27
$
1.27
Cash
$
223,996
$
174,233
Receivables, net
188,744
200,028
Inventories
238,860
282,398
Other current assets
11,934
9,552
Total current assets
663,534
666,211
Property, plant and equipment, net
496,052
481,380
Goodwill
598,957
597,819
Intangible assets, net
501,812
555,338
Other assets
82,081
69,140
2,342,436
$
2,369,888
Current maturities of debt obligations
$
7,000
$
7,955
Current maturities of finance lease obligations
18,957
20,382
Accounts payable
108,368
106,710
Other accrued liabilities
119,956
101,116
Accrued income taxes
23,278
2,050
Total current liabilities
277,559
238,213
Long-term debt obligations, net
783,874
1,089,368
Long-term finance lease obligations
34,007
44,501
Deferred tax liabilities
167,645
175,616
Other liabilities
52,453
37,608
Total liabilities
1,315,538
1,585,306
Redeemable convertible preferred stock
255,491
269,529
Deferred compensation — unearned ESOP shares
(13,952
)
(22,432
)
Total mezzanine equity
241,539
247,097
Common stock
11,567
11,555
Paid-in capital
882,843
827,573
Common stock in treasury, at cost
(10,949
)
(10,461
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,353
)
(35,325
)
Retained (deficit) earnings
(86,903
)
(267,619
)
Total ADS stockholders’ equity
772,205
525,723
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
13,154
11,762
Total stockholders’ equity
785,359
537,485
2,342,436
$
2,369,888
Net income (loss)
$
205,314
$
(195,330
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
107,321
74,432
Deferred income taxes
(8,032
)
(1,098
)
Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities
3,254
4,466
ESOP and stock-based compensation
45,413
27,365
ESOP special dividend compensation
–
246,752
Amortization of deferred financing charges
293
34,380
Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition
–
7,880
Fair market value adjustments to derivatives
(2,537
)
903
Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated affiliates
150
(538
)
Other operating activities
6,162
(6,013
)
Changes in working capital:
Receivables
12,502
50,865
Inventories
46,809
43,317
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,288
)
(1,417
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
34,415
10,354
Net cash provided by operating activities
448,776
296,318
Capital expenditures
(57,675
)
(46,293
)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
–
(1,089,322
)
Other investing activities
516
(247
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(57,159
)
(1,135,862
)
Proceeds from Term Loan Facility
–
1,300,000
Payments on Term Loan Facility
–
(1,300,000
)
Proceeds from syndication of Term Loan Facility
–
700,000
Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility
(205,250
)
(50,000
)
Proceeds from Senior Notes
–
350,000
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement
–
177,900
Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement
(100,000
)
(177,900
)
Debt issuance costs
–
(34,606
)
Proceeds from PNC Credit Agreement
–
253,900
Payments on PNC Credit Agreement
–
(388,300
)
Payments on Prudential Senior Notes
–
(100,000
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(15,859
)
(18,424
)
Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs
–
293,648
Cash dividends paid
(24,507
)
(83,846
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,989
6,280
Other financing activities
(1,489
)
(236
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(343,116
)
928,416
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,262
549
Net change in cash
49,763
89,421
Cash at beginning of period
174,233
8,891
223,996
$
98,312
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Pipe
$
254,209
$
(1,311
)
$
252,898
$
207,897
$
(342
)
$
207,555
Infiltrator Water Technologies
98,409
(17,188
)
81,221
72,083
(13,549
)
58,534
International
International – Pipe
33,729
(2,970
)
30,759
28,340
—
28,340
International – Allied Products
11,648
—
11,648
10,114
—
10,114
Total International
45,377
(2,970
)
42,407
38,454
—
38,454
Allied Products & Other
109,619
—
109,619
88,881
—
88,881
Intersegment Eliminations
(21,469
)
21,469
—
(13,891
)
13,891
—
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Pipe
$
819,994
$
(4,793
)
$
815,201
$
751,483
$
(684
)
$
750,799
Infiltrator Water Technologies
306,548
(53,948
)
252,600
136,972
(25,738
)
111,234
International
International – Pipe
96,271
(3,866
)
92,405
92,242
—
92,242
International – Allied Products
34,233
—
34,233
33,330
—
33,330
Total International
130,504
(3,866
)
126,638
125,572
—
125,572
Allied Products & Other
344,532
—
344,532
315,432
—
315,432
Intersegment Eliminations
(62,607
)
62,607
—
(26,422
)
26,422
—
Net income (loss) attributable to ADS
$
53,774
$
23,288
$
204,476
$
(195,479
)
ESOP deferred stock-based compensation
$
13,513
$
7,411
$
29,506
$
18,481
ESOP special dividend compensation
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
246,752
Weighted average common shares outstanding – Basic
70,450
68,508
69,893
62,119
Conversion of preferred shares
15,760
17,073
16,213
17,252
Unvested restricted shares
–
41
–
41
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.
The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.
Pipe
$
78,651
$
61,025
$
269,746
$
192,764
International
12,986
9,066
38,976
29,134
Infiltrator Water Technologies
48,518
34,735
149,551
64,879
Allied Products & Other
55,158
42,818
176,006
157,626
Intersegment Elimination
(932
)
(881
)
(918
)
(1,859
)
194,381
146,763
633,361
442,544
Depreciation and amortization
16,432
16,025
49,318
45,417
ESOP and stock-based compensation expense
9,444
5,273
20,981
12,913
ESOP special dividend compensation
–
–
–
168,610
COVID-19 related expenses
–
–
197
–
Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition
–
2,107
–
7,880
35,762
31,172
107,321
74,432
Interest expense
8,433
13,191
27,763
70,787
Income tax expense
20,264
4,032
79,291
22,855
EBITDA
118,500
72,054
419,689
(27,256
)
Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities
980
1,755
3,254
4,466
ESOP and stock-based compensation expense
18,325
11,283
45,413
27,365
ESOP special dividend compensation
–
–
–
246,752
Transaction costs
54
1,814
1,428
22,649
Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition
–
2,107
–
7,880
Strategic growth and operational improvement initiatives
573
1,735
2,689
4,631
COVID-19 related expenses (a)
–
–
806
–
Other adjustments(b)
431
566
(872
)
3,287
Pipe Adjusted Gross Profit
$
78,651
$
61,025
$
269,746
$
192,764
International Adjusted Gross Profit
12,986
9,066
38,976
29,134
Allied Products & Other Adjusted Gross Profit
55,158
42,818
176,006
157,626
Unallocated corporate and selling expenses
(48,726
)
(47,257
)
(141,819
)
(139,489
)
98,069
65,652
342,909
240,035
Infiltrator Water Technologies
48,518
34,735
149,551
64,879
Unallocated corporate and selling expenses
(6,994
)
(8,192
)
(19,525
)
(13,281
)
41,524
$
26,543
$
130,026
$
51,598
Intersegment Eliminations
(730
)
(881
)
(528
)
(1,859
)
Net cash flow from operating activities
$
448,776
$
296,318
Capital expenditures
(57,675
)
(46,293
)
