22:05 | 24.07.2020

Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Anesa T. Chaibi to Board of Directors

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of stormwater and onsite septic wastewater management products and solutions for commercial, residential, infrastructure and agricultural applications, today announced that Anesa T. Chaibi has been elected to its Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), effective immediately. The addition of Ms. Chaibi increases the size of the Board from 10 to 11 directors. “We are delighted to welcome Anesa to our Board of Directors,” said Robert Kidder, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Anesa brings an extraordinary breadth of leadership experience in industrial distribution, manufacturing, and services. She has a proven track record of successfully leading some of the world’s largest distribution and industrial companies through periods of transformation, change and growth. I am confident that Anesa’s deep knowledge set, relevant experience and broad expertise will complement and enhance an already strong Board.” Ms. Chaibi has over 30 years of leadership experience across a variety of business functions including manufacturing, operations, sales and marketing, strategy, global sourcing, and Six Sigma Quality. Ms. Chaibi currently serves as an industry advisor in the Industrial and Business Services Group at Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. From 2016 until 2019, she served as the CEO of Optimas Solutions, a private equity-backed, global provider of integrated supply chain solutions and engineering support focused on delivering highly engineered custom fasteners and other “C” Class components to various industries. Prior to Optimas Solutions, Ms. Chaibi served as President and CEO of the Facilities Maintenance segment of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. During her decade-long tenure there, Ms. Chaibi transformed the business through a number of acquisitions, integrations, divestitures and a major ERP deployment while at the same time growing the business profitability. Prior to HD Supply, Ms. Chaibi spent 16 years serving as a business leader within several segments of General Electric (NYSE:GE), including Silicones, Plastics, Power Systems, Industrial Systems, Water & Process Technologies and Infrastructure. Additionally, Ms. Chaibi serves on the Board of Directors for Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC), a global manufacturer of electric motors, mechanical and electrical motion controls, as Director and Chair of the Compensation & Human Resources Committee and served as a Member of the Corporate Governance & Director Affairs. Ms. Chaibi holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University and a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is the leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 55 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

