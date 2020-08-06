|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 07.08.2020
Advanced Energy Introduces Innovative, Five-Output Power Supply for Solar PV Manufacturing Industry
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today introduces its new industry-leading Ascent® MS multi-output power supply system. Designed to enable the lowest system and infrastructure costs in the industry for solar photovoltaic (PV) plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems, the Ascent MS builds on Advanced Energy’s long legacy of bringing power system innovation to the manufacturing of advanced solar cells.
“The manufacturing of PERC solar cells is an exceptionally competitive market,” said Dave McAninch, director of strategic marketing, Advanced Energy. “Our Ascent MS takes the economics of power delivery to a new level by delivering a system-level solution designed specifically for today’s market needs.”
PERC has become the dominant solar cell technology shipped in the past few years and has driven down the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) significantly. By providing the industry with system solutions that continue to deliver better economics to the market, Advanced Energy has long been a leader in the solar PV manufacturing equipment market and is well-positioned to meet the evolving technology demands of the solar cell market, including heterojunction with intrinsic thin-layer technology (HIT), with a broad portfolio of market-leading solutions, including RF, AC, DC and remote plasma source technologies.
Features of the Ascent MS include:
Up to five outputs per power system
15kW, 20kW, 30kW models to meet the evolution in PERC technology and manufacturing
Single point of communication, water, I/O and AC power input for all five power outputs
Independent ON/OFF times, arc parameters and setpoints for each output
Modular power connectors for rapid installation
For detailed technical specifications, visit https://www.advancedenergy.com/products/plasma-power-generators/low-mid-frequency-power-systems/ascent-ms/.
Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.
