13:45 | 27.01.2021
Advanced Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 10
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Management’s quarterly conference call will be held later that morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
To register for the call please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.
A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.advancedenergy.com on the Investors page. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.
