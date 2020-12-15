ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:40 | 08.12.2020
Advanced Energy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference
Date: December 15, 2020
12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020
Date: December 16, 2020
Time: Morning round robin sessions: 9:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. EST

To participate in the D. A. Davidson conference please contact a representative of D. A. Davidson & Co. To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs: Laura Guerrant-Oiye of Guerrant Associates – email: laura@ga-ir.com or Claire McAdams, Headgate Partners – email: claire@headgatepartners.com.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005320/en/

