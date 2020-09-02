ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:50 | 27.08.2020
Advanced Energy to Take Part in Two September Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the Company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Date: September 2, 2020
Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Conference
Date: September 8-9, 2020
Presentation: September 8 at 10:45 a.m. ET

A webcast of our Citi presentation will be available on our web site at ir.advanced-energy.com. To participate in the Jefferies conference, please contact a representative of Jefferies.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005194/en/

