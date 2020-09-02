|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:50 | 27.08.2020
Advanced Energy to Take Part in Two September Investor Conferences
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the Company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
A webcast of our Citi presentation will be available on our web site at ir.advanced-energy.com. To participate in the Jefferies conference, please contact a representative of Jefferies.
