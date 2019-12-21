|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:10 | 22.12.2019
Advanced Nutrients Founder and CEO BigMike Straumietis Announces New Charitable Organization, Humanity Heroes
Advanced Nutrients, a leading global nutrient company, announced today its new corporate social responsibility initiative, Humanity Heroes. Founded by the company’s CEO, Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis, Humanity Heroes helps cultivate sustainable communities, by providing them with the tools necessary to strengthen their foundations and propel them toward lasting change.
The nonprofit kicked off its 2020 initiatives on December 21 with a day of giving in its hometown of Los Angeles. In collaboration with the local organization My Friend’s House Foundation, Humanity Heroes distributed 3,000 backpacks filled with non-perishable items and personal care essentials to three crucial locations in Downtown Los Angeles at Skid Row. Ghetto Kitchen Soul Food, a local catering company, will be providing lunch for 1,000 volunteers and the homeless community in the area.
“I’ve had to overcome countless obstacles to get to where I am today, and none of that would be possible without the support of a solid community,” says BigMike Straumietis, CEO and Founder of Advanced Nutrients. “That’s why I’m so passionate about providing people with the tools they need to build a solid foundation on which they can see real, tangible growth.”
To learn more about Humanity Heroes, please visit https://www.joinhumanityheroes.org/.
