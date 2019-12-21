3:10 | 22.12.2019

Advanced Nutrients Founder and CEO BigMike Straumietis Announces New Charitable Organization, Humanity Heroes

Advanced Nutrients, a leading global nutrient company, announced today its new corporate social responsibility initiative, Humanity Heroes. Founded by the company’s CEO, Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis, Humanity Heroes helps cultivate sustainable communities, by providing them with the tools necessary to strengthen their foundations and propel them toward lasting change.

For BigMike, this starts with helping the homeless population in Los Angeles, a cause that is near and dear to his heart. Homelessness is a chronic issue in Southern California, one that affects nearly 60,000 Los Angeles residents on any given night. To date, BigMike’s philanthropic efforts have led to donations of more than $500k in non-perishable items to Skid Row. The nonprofit kicked off its 2020 initiatives on December 21 with a day of giving in its hometown of Los Angeles. In collaboration with the local organization My Friend’s House Foundation, Humanity Heroes distributed 3,000 backpacks filled with non-perishable items and personal care essentials to three crucial locations in Downtown Los Angeles at Skid Row. Ghetto Kitchen Soul Food, a local catering company, will be providing lunch for 1,000 volunteers and the homeless community in the area. “I’ve had to overcome countless obstacles to get to where I am today, and none of that would be possible without the support of a solid community,” says BigMike Straumietis, CEO and Founder of Advanced Nutrients. “That’s why I’m so passionate about providing people with the tools they need to build a solid foundation on which they can see real, tangible growth.” To learn more about Humanity Heroes, please visit https://www.joinhumanityheroes.org/.

ABOUT ADVANCED NUTRIENTS

Advanced Nutrients is one of the fastest growing impact brands in the world. Founded in 1999, the company was the first to develop a complete nutrient system that unlocks the true genetic potential of the cannabis plant. Since its inception, the brand has introduced more than 50 innovations to the cultivation community, and continues to revolutionize the space through proprietary scientific discoveries. Today, Advanced Nutrients sells its premium line of nutrients in more than 104 countries, and employs a team of world-class cannabis-specific scientists across the globe. In December 2019, Advanced Nutrients launched Humanity Heroes, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help cultivate sustainable communities. The company headquarters are located in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit www.advancednutrients.com.

