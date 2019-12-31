|
AdvanSix Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. Overall, the Company generated higher cash flow in the third quarter while mitigating the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and executing its planned plant turnaround.
Net Loss of ($0.7) million, a decrease of $8.6 million versus the prior year
EBITDA of $15.8 million, a decrease of $9.1 million versus the prior year
3Q20 planned plant turnaround successfully completed – approximately $20 million unfavorable pre-tax income impact (compared to approximately $5 million unfavorable impact in 3Q19)
Cash Flow from Operations of $35.5 million, an increase of $2.4 million versus the prior year
Capital Expenditures of $16.0 million, $19.2 million favorable versus the prior year
Free Cash Flow of $19.6 million, an increase of $21.6 million versus the prior year
As of 3Q20, approximately $17 million of cash on hand with approximately $111 million of additional capacity available under the revolving credit facility
“Our diverse product portfolio and global low-cost position continue to serve us well as we navigate through the current environment,” said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. “We have seen nylon volume returning to pre-COVID levels and we continue to optimize our mix across end uses, applications and geographies through the recovery. The performance of the remainder of our portfolio, including ammonium sulfate, acetone and other high-value intermediates, remains resilient complementing ongoing benefits from our focused cost management and high-return capital investments. We generated higher cash flow in the quarter, as anticipated, supported by efficient working capital performance and reduced capital expenditures.”
Summary third quarter 2020 financial results for the Company are included below:
($ in Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)
$281,910
$310,633
Net Income (Loss)
(692)
7,921
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
($0.02)
$0.28
EBITDA (1)
15,806
24,949
35,533
33,173
Free Cash Flow (1)(2)
19,572
(2,012)
Sales by product line represented the following approximate percentage of our total sales:
26%
25%
Caprolactam
18%
26%
Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizers
22%
20%
Chemical Intermediates
34%
29%
EBITDA of $15.8 million in the quarter decreased $9.1 million versus the prior year primarily due to the unfavorable impact of planned plant turnarounds, unfavorable sales mix and lower market-based pricing, partially offset by productivity and disciplined cost management, and the favorable impact of lower raw material costs including natural gas and sulfur.
Earnings per share decreased $0.30 versus the prior year to a loss of ($0.02) in the quarter driven by the factors discussed above.
Cash flow from operations of $35.5 million in the quarter increased $2.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to the favorable impact of changes in working capital, partially offset by lower net income. Capital expenditures of $16.0 million in the quarter decreased $19.2 million versus the prior year following the completion of several high-return growth and cost savings investments.
Expect stable ammonium sulfate fertilizer environment to continue through 2020/2021 planting season
Expect favorable acetone industry supply and demand balance to continue
Continued disciplined cost management – expect $20 to $25 million full year 2020 cost reduction
Capital Expenditures expected to be approximately $85 million in 2020 (down approximately $65 million versus 2019); Expect Capital Expenditures to be $80 to $90 million in 2021
Expect a reduction in net debt and leverage levels in 4Q20 with robust cash generation supported by working capital improvements and cash tax benefits associated with the CARES Act
Expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $25 to $30 million in 2021 (versus approximately $32 million in 2020)
“During this dynamic time, we continue to strengthen our ability to deliver long-term shareholder return. We are focused on executing for the remainder of 2020 and driving best possible outcomes for the business. Looking ahead to 2021, our priorities are focused on continued operational excellence and improving through-cycle profitability, enhancing our portfolio resiliency through differentiated product growth and mix optimization, and being strong and disciplined stewards of capital,” added Kane.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,686
$
7,050
Accounts and other receivables – net
97,101
104,613
Inventories – net
173,873
171,710
Taxes receivable
13,807
2,047
Other current assets
7,096
5,117
Total current assets
308,563
290,537
Property, plant and equipment – net
765,125
755,881
Operating lease right-of-use assets
110,360
135,985
Goodwill
15,005
15,005
Other assets
36,079
38,561
Total assets
$
1,235,132
$
1,235,969
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
179,652
$
205,911
Accrued liabilities
35,610
28,114
Operating lease liabilities – short-term
31,724
38,005
Deferred income and customer advances
6,176
19,696
Total current liabilities
253,162
291,726
Deferred income taxes
121,445
110,071
Operating lease liabilities – long-term
79,085
98,347
Line of credit – long-term
313,000
297,000
Postretirement benefit obligations
36,783
32,410
Other liabilities
10,623
5,537
Total liabilities
814,098
835,091
Common stock, par value $0.01; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
316
314
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 0
—
—
Treasury stock at par (3,592,639 shares at September 30, 2020;
(36)
(35)
Additional paid-in capital
183,356
180,884
Retained earnings
248,479
229,166
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,081)
(9,451)
Total stockholders’ equity
421,034
400,878
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,235,132
$
1,235,969
$
281,910
$
310,633
$
817,644
$
970,743
Costs, expenses and other:
Costs of goods sold
265,758
280,123
736,504
850,131
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,177
19,261
50,827
58,683
Interest expense, net
1,981
1,293
5,827
3,727
Other non-operating expense (income), net
(334)
522
216
1,144
Total costs, expenses and other
283,582
301,199
793,374
913,685
Income (loss) before taxes
(1,672)
9,434
24,270
57,058
Income tax expense (benefit)
(980)
1,513
4,957
13,617
Net income (loss)
$
(692)
$
7,921
$
19,313
$
43,441
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
(0.02)
$
0.29
$
0.69
$
1.54
Diluted
$
(0.02)
$
0.28
$
0.69
$
1.49
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
28,079,937
27,608,985
28,037,651
28,192,760
Diluted
28,079,937
28,581,451
28,092,712
29,164,024
Net income (loss)
$
(692)
$
7,921
$
19,313
$
43,441
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
15,497
14,222
45,061
42,094
Loss on disposal of assets
95
3,066
143
4,967
Deferred income taxes
1,389
(960)
11,895
9,149
Stock based compensation
603
2,001
3,503
7,575
Accretion of deferred financing fees
141
106
412
320
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
12,623
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts and other receivables
(22,385)
16,399
7,445
51,170
Inventories
9,851
(24,245)
(2,163)
(26,739)
Taxes receivable
(3,634)
1,994
(11,760)
(34)
Accounts payable
31,285
17,742
(9,939)
(12,844)
Accrued liabilities
1,840
(2,699)
7,776
(4,470)
Deferred income and customer advances
913
(1,236)
(13,520)
(20,608)
Other assets and liabilities
630
(1,138)
5,920
(6,108)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,533
33,173
64,086
100,536
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(15,961)
(35,185)
(67,563)
(106,386)
Other investing activities
(373)
(918)
(898)
(2,203)
Net cash used for investing activities
(16,334)
(36,103)
(68,461)
(108,589)
Borrowings from line of credit
49,000
106,500
268,500
316,750
Payments of line of credit
(124,000)
(95,500)
(252,500)
(250,750)
Payment of line of credit facility fees
—
—
(425)
—
Principal payments of finance leases
(176)
(2,279)
(534)
(4,656)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
(12,800)
(1,032)
(53,067)
Issuance of common stock
—
—
2
16
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(75,176)
(4,079)
14,011
8,293
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(55,977)
(7,009)
9,636
240
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
72,663
17,057
7,050
9,808
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
16,686
$
10,048
$
16,686
$
10,048
Supplemental non-cash investing activities:
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
$
5,802
$
27,344
$
35,533
$
33,173
$
64,086
$
100,536
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(15,961)
(35,185)
(67,563)
(106,386)
Free cash flow (1)
$
19,572
$
(2,012)
$
(3,477)
$
(5,850)
$
(692)
$
7,921
$
19,313
$
43,441
Interest expense, net
1,981
1,293
5,827
3,727
Income tax expense (benefit)
(980)
1,513
4,957
13,617
Depreciation and amortization
15,497
14,222
45,061
42,094
EBITDA (2)
$
15,806
$
24,949
$
75,158
$
102,879
One-time Pottsville restructuring charges (3)
—
—
—
12,623
EBITDA excluding one-time Pottsville
$
15,806
$
24,949
$
75,158
$
115,502
Sales
$
281,910
$
310,633
$
817,644
$
970,743
EBITDA margin (4)
5.6%
8.0%
9.2%
10.6%
EBITDA margin excluding one-time
5.6%
8.0%
9.2%
11.9%
~$10
~$4
~$20
~$34
~$10
~$30
—
~$42
~$5
~$5
~$25
~$35
~$7
~$20
~$3
~$32
$11-$13
—
$14-$17
$25-$30
