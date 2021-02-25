ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:30 | 25.01.2021
Advisory for Thursday, February 25, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Edison International (NYSE: EIX):
WHAT:
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

 

 
WHEN:
Thursday, February 25, 2021, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

 

 
NUMBERS:
1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States

 

1-312-470-0178 – for international callers

 

 
PASSCODE:
Edison

 

 
WEBCAST:www.edisoninvestor.com
 

 
REPLAY:
 

In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through March 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the following numbers:

 

1-888-296-6948 – for callers in the United States

 

1-203-369-3028 – for international callers

 

Passcode: 2548
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005681/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:09 Uhr | 25.01.2021
ROUNDUP 2: Italiens Premier will ...

21:55 Uhr | 25.01.2021
Merkel lädt Biden nach ...

21:20 Uhr | 25.01.2021
US-Anleihen legen zu - ...

21:19 Uhr | 25.01.2021
ROUNDUP: Schadenersatzklage in ...

21:18 Uhr | 25.01.2021
ROUNDUP 3: Biden erneuert ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer