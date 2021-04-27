ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:47 | 01.04.2021
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Edison International (NYSE: EIX):
WHAT: 
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 
 
 
WHEN: 
Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

 
 
 
NUMBERS: 
1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States

 
 
1-312-470-0178 – for international callers

 
 
 
PASSCODE: 
Edison

 
 
 
WEBCAST: www.edisoninvestor.com
 
 
 
REPLAY: 
In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through May 11, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the following numbers:

 
 
1-800-944-9092 – for callers in the United States

 
 
1-203-369-3943 – for international callers

 
 
Passcode: 3495
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006031/en/

