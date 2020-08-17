12:55 | 17.08.2020

AECOM CEO Troy Rudd to discuss its long-term strategic priorities in fireside chat

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Citi on August 19th at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The discussion will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session, with a focus on the Company’s strategic and financial priorities. “I am proud of how the organization has banded together to deliver exceptional performance despite the unprecedented challenges facing our teams, clients, and the communities in which we work,” said Mr. Rudd. “I look forward to discussing in more detail how, in partnership with Lara Poloni, our president, and our great leadership team, we are continuing our transformation into a higher-margin, lower-risk Professional Services business with a key objective of creating value for all stakeholders.”

Key Topics to Be Discussed

AECOM’s vision for creating value for all stakeholders, including its employees, clients and shareholders as the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm. How investments in teams, innovation and leading the industry’s digital transformation, and an emphasis on equity, diversity, and inclusion creates a Company that is sought after by the industry’s most talented people to build their careers. The Company’s focus on driving efficiencies across its operations to ensure continued strong client delivery and improved profitability. The Company’s capital allocation priorities that include creating industry-leading shareholder value through a highly cash generative business model, strong balance sheet and capital to invest in teams, innovations and to return to shareholders over time. AECOM’s momentum was underscored by its recently announced fiscal third quarter results that included a seventh-consecutive quarter of double-digit adjusted EBITDA1 growth and a 13.2% segment adjusted operating margin1, 2 that reflected a 250 basis point improvement over the prior year. As a result, the Company increased its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance on August 4, 2020 to between $720 million and $740 million, which would reflect 11% growth at the mid-point of the range and mark a second consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth. Associated materials will be posted online at https://investors.aecom.com, where available.

1 Excludes the impact of non-operating items, such as non-core operating losses and transaction-related expenses, restructuring costs and other items. See Regulation G Information for a complete reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2 Reflects segment operating performance, excluding AECOM Capital.

