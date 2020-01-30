|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:15 | 04.02.2020
AECOM Names Karl Jensen to Lead Its National Governments Practice for the Americas
AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today that Karl Jensen has joined the company as executive vice president of the National Governments practice in the Americas. A major contractor to the United States and Canadian governments, AECOM partners with federal agencies to deliver innovative solutions for mission success. We leverage our global defense, civilian and commercial expertise to provide comprehensive infrastructure, facilities, energy, environment, disaster resilience, and civil works services for our clients’ most challenging projects.
Mr. Jensen joins AECOM in the Washington, DC metro area from Swiss-based RUAG—which develops civilian and military technology applications for use in space, in the air and on land—where he led the company’s expansion into the U.S. Previously, he led growth initiatives for CH2M’s National Governments business and the sales integration for the Jacobs/CH2M merger. He has also held senior executive roles in the federal market sector at prominent defense companies such as Raytheon, SAIC and CACI. Mr. Jensen brings extensive experience in business operations, business development and strategy.
“I’m thrilled to join this industry-leading team at such a pivotal juncture when there is a renewed focus on AECOM’s design and consulting professional services for government clients,” said Jensen. “I’m looking forward to building on AECOM’s strong track record of exceptional client service and unprecedented market growth.”
Prior to joining the private sector, Mr. Jensen served more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve as a naval aviator and aerospace engineering duty officer. He has earned multiple acquisition certifications from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as a Master of Science in astronautical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer