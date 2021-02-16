|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:17 | 16.02.2021
Aegis Energy, EDF Group now Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group
Aegis Energy, EDF Group, the leading provider of cogeneration technology, has changed its name to become Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group. This extends a period of excitement for the company who recently moved into a newly renovated, state-of-the-art building located at 59 Jackson Street in Holyoke, Mass., just behind their previous office space.
“This is an exciting time for our company,” said President Lee Vardakas. “We are growing exponentially, adding new employees and creating a larger, innovative new place to continue to reimagine the combined heat and power industry. Adding the Dalkia name to our own furthers our reach in the U.S. and abroad and we could not be more excited to see where the future takes us.”
Aegis continued to flourish despite the pandemic, adding 24 new employees and realizing a 9% increase in sales in 2020 over the previous year. This success also allowed the company to complete a four-year-long renovation of the former Parsons Paper building that succumbed to a devastating fire more than a decade ago, turning it into the 40,000-square-foot modern workplace it is today.
“With a new year, comes new beginnings for us,” said Vardakas. “While many other businesses were shutting down or struggling to stay afloat, we continued to grow and thrive. That is a true testament to our product and the care we put in to make this a great place to work for our staff.”
To learn more about Dalkia Aegis, EDF Group and how they help find creative solutions to lower energy costs, please visit AegisCHP.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer