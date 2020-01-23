22:30 | 23.01.2020

AeroVironment Appoints Kevin McDonnell as Chief Financial Officer

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced the appointment of Kevin McDonnell as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective February 10, 2020. “We welcome Kevin McDonnell to the AeroVironment team as senior vice president and CFO,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment president and chief executive officer. “Kevin’s extensive leadership and CFO experience across diverse industries give him unique insights and perspectives that will support AeroVironment’s continued growth and success. Generating value for shareholders remains our top priority, and we look forward to working closely with Kevin to deliver on this objective.” “I am excited to join AeroVironment at this exciting time in the company’s history,” said Mr. McDonnell. “The AeroVironment team has generated significant value for its shareholders, with a demonstrated track record of strong, profitable growth. I look forward to working with Wahid and the rest of the leadership team to enhance the company’s financial and operational performance.” Brian Shackley, who served as interim chief financial officer during this extensive search, will remain vice president and controller. Mr. Nawabi continued, “We thank Brian for taking on the additional role of interim CFO throughout the search process, and look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise and leadership as a key member of our team.”

About Kevin McDonnell

Prior to joining AeroVironment, Mr. McDonnell served as chief financial officer of JAMS, Inc., which provides alternative dispute resolution services. During his tenure at JAMS, Mr. McDonnell helped the company nearly double its revenue and more than double its EBITDA. Mr. McDonnell brings more than 30 years of experience in financial, IT and HR leadership roles, including serving as chief financial officer for companies in the technology, automotive and health industries. Most notably, Mr. McDonnell held various senior financial roles at Teradata Corporation during its high-growth phase, where the company grew from $3 million to $300 million in revenue and expanded globally into Europe and Asia. Mr. McDonnell also served as CFO of Digital Insight, where he was instrumental in significantly growing its annual revenue, taking the company public and leading three acquisitions. Mr. McDonnell earned his J.D. at Loyola Law School and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government, and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

