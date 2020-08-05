|
AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
Date:
August 5, 2020
Conference:
Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
Presentation Time:
1:50 PM Eastern Time
Management Participants:
Steven A. Gitlin, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President Investor Relations
Date:
August 13, 2020
Conference:
Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference
Presentation Time:
9:00 AM Eastern Time
Management Participants:
Wahid Nawabi, President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Steven A. Gitlin, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President Investor Relations
A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at http://investor.avinc.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.
