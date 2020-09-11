|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 11.09.2020
AGCO to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 2:20 p.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.
