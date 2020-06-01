|
19:00 | 01.06.2020
AGCO to Present at Stifel’s 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 8, 2020. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 10:00 a.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.
