20:10 | 06.02.2020



Agricor Laboratories Now Offers Heavy Metal Testing for Medical and Recreational Marijuana Products



Agricor Laboratories, Colorado’s leading state-certified marijuana testing laboratory, today announced that it has added heavy metal testing to its range of test panels. Agricor Laboratories can now test for arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury at its Denver laboratory. The addition of the heavy metals test capability complements Agricor Laboratories other available tests, which include potency, homogeneity, terpenes, residual solvent, microbial contaminants, and pesticides.

Colorado state regulators are increasingly demanding a wider range of tests for marijuana products to ensure consumer safety and product purity. The tests required by Colorado vary depending on the marijuana products. Currently, heavy metal testing is required for marijuana flower/trim, but the following marijuana products will require heavy metal testing as of April 1, 2020: Kief, Solvent-based Concentrates, Water-based Concentrates, Heat/Pressure-based Concentrates, Food-based Concentrates, Marijuana Product, Audited Products, Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers, and Vaporizor Delivery Devices.

Providing confidence that products are free of heavy metals, Agricor Laboratories performs its testing on Agilent ICP/MS instruments using validated methods and a laboratory framework that is in line with FDA-compliant pharmaceutical practices. To review sample submission procedures, click here.

“Agricor Laboratories closely monitors Colorado marijuana regulations for the latest required tests,” said Agricor co-founder Mike Branvold. “Now, to address Colorado regulations coming into play in April 2020, our heavy metal testing rounds out a full suite of testing services for licensed Colorado marijuana cultivators and infused product manufacturers.”

“Marijuana cultivators and makers of infused product who are looking for a lab that follow processes and controls in line with FDA-regulated laboratories will find Agricor as Colorado’s lead practitioner,” added Agricor Laboratories’ COO, Dr. Carl Craig, formally of Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL). “Accuracy, consistency, and transparency are the keys to stand-out lab performance, and they have been the hallmark of Agricor since our inception.”

About Agricor Laboratories

Agricor Laboratories is a State-certified marijuana testing laboratory based in Denver, Colorado. Its mission is to provide the most-accurate, transparent, and consistent laboratory services for marijuana cultivators and infused product manufacturers across North America. Learn more: http://agricorlabs.com; 720-460-3489.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005737/en/