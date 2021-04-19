|
18:45 | 15.06.2021
Agricultural Coatings Market by Category, Seed Coating Types, Fertilizer Coating Types, Pesticide Coating Applications and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Agricultural Coatings Market by Category (Seed Coatings, Fertilizer Coatings, and Pesticide Coatings), Seed Coating Types (Polymers, Colorants, and Pellets), Fertilizer Coating Types, Pesticide Coating Applications, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global agricultural coatings market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value during the forecast period.
Factors such as the rising need to increase agricultural productivity and favorable government policies and regulations are some of the factors driving the growth of agricultural coatings.
Insecticides are used to protect crops against the eggs and larvae of insects. Insecticides have various modes of action and can be classified into systemic, contact, and plant-incorporated. They are commonly used to maintain the quality of crop yield by protecting it from insects.
For manufacturing microencapsulated insecticides, mostly the interfacial polymerization method is used. These insecticide formulations are enclosed in a polymeric wall, which protects the active ingredient from extreme weather conditions and thus provides timely release of the active ingredient. Microencapsulated insecticides such as CyhaloCap CS, Onslaught microencapsulated insecticide, and Fendona CS provide residual control of insect pests.
Need for Seed Enhancement and Protection Through Seed Treatment Technologies to Compliment Seed Coatings
Seed Coatings Would Support Agricultural Productivity on Marginal Lands
Increase in the Seed Replacement Rate to Drive the Adoption of Coated Commercial Seeds
Favorable Government Policies and Regulations
Subsidies on Fertilizers Provided by the Government of Developing Economies
Crop-Specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming
Improper Management and Lack of Awareness of Controlled-Release Fertilizers
Arkema
Basf Se
Bayer Ag
Clariant Ag
Croda International plc
Deltachem
Dorfketal
Evonik Industries Ag
Germains Seed Technology
ICL
Michelman Incorporated
Milliken Chemicals
Mosaic Company
Nouryon
Novochem Group
Nutrien Ltd.
Precision Laboratories
Pursell Agri-Tech
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Sqm
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjgsyz
