Agro Textiles Market Size Worth $13.04 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The global agro textiles market [https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agro-textiles-market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cmfe_09-Feb-21&utm_term=agro-textiles-market&utm_content=rd] size is expected to reach USD 13.04 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Commercialization of bio-based agricultural films coupled with rising global farming standards and technological advancements are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic products due to changing consumer lifestyles and the increased significance of agro textile in various applications is projected to drive the market.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg]Key suggestions from the report:

— The fishing nets product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR

from 2021 to 2028 on account of rising demand for these nets as a result

of significant use of fish and associated products in the food,

skincare, and other industries

— Aquaculture was the dominant application segment in 2020 and is expected

to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2028 owing to the rise in aquafarming

activities

— Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR, in terms of

revenue, from 2021 to 2028

— This growth can be credited to the surge in demand for high-quality

agriculture products and increasing awareness & adoption of advanced

materials and tools in the agriculture sector

— The market in China is estimated to witness significant growth over the

forecast period on account of advancements in the sector, which boost

product demand

— The prominent manufacturers emphasize the advancement and innovation

through extensive R&D. Key players have achieved integration among the

value chain to strengthen their market positions

Read 110 page research report with ToC on “Agro Textiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Shade-nets, Mulch-mats, Fishing Nets), By Application (Agriculture, Aquaculture, Horticulture & Floriculture), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028” at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agro-textiles-market [https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agro-textiles-market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cmfe_09-Feb-21&utm_term=agro-textiles-market&utm_content=rd1] Moreover, the high demand for food supply due to the growing population exerts pressure on crop production resulting in the rising need for high-quality products. Thus, technological advancements and significant R&D investments for the development of novel products and applications offer ample growth opportunities to the market.However, fluctuations in the raw material prices, higher production costs, and a high degree of complexity in the manufacturing processes are expected to hinder the market growth. The industry is highly fragmented and competitive with several multinational companies controlling a significant market share. The overall market had witnessed a large backdrop due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated effects are projected to restrain the market growth to some extent.Grand View Research has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:

— Agro Textiles Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million,

2017 – 2028) — Shade-nets

— Mulch-mats

— Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets

— Fishing Nets

— Others

— Agro Textiles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD

Million, 2017 – 2028) — Agriculture

— Horticulture & Floriculture

— Aquaculture

— Others

— Agro Textiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million,

2017 – 2028) — North America — U.S.

— Canada

— Mexico

— Europe — Germany

— France

— Italy

— Spain

— Asia Pacific — China

— India

— Japan

— Indonesia

— Central & South America

— Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Agro Textiles Market

— Beaulieu Technical Textiles

— Belton Industries, Inc.

— Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

— Capatex Ltd.

— Neo Corp International Ltd.

— Diatex

— Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd.

— Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd.

— SRF Ltd.

— Tama Plastic Industry

— Hebei Aining Import and Export Co. Ltd.

— B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

Find more research reports onSmart Textiles Industry [https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/smart-textiles?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cmfe_09-Feb-21&utm_term=agro-textiles-market&utm_content=category], by Grand View Research:

— Protective Textiles Market

[https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/protective-textiles

-market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cmfe_09-F

eb-21&utm_term=agro-textiles-market&utm_content=rl] – The global

protective textiles market size is expected to reach USD 7.78 billion by

2025. The market is expected to witness growth at 3.4% CAGR owing to

increasing industrial fatalities in developing economies owing to the

lack of protective gear coupled with growing awareness of worker’s

health and safety are expected to drive the market growth.

— Aquaculture Market

[https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aquaculture-market?

utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cmfe_09-Feb-21&ut

m_term=agro-textiles-market&utm_content=rl1] – Rising awareness among

consumers pertaining to various health benefits offered by seafood is

expected to drive global market demand over the forecast period.

Increased deep sea fishing activities globally have resulted in limited

availability of fresh fish thus fuelling demand for cultured varieties.

— Nylon Monofilament Market

[https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nylon-monofilament-

market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cmfe_09-Fe

b-21&utm_term=agro-textiles-market&utm_content=rl2] – Growing nylon

monofilament application development in the medical industry is also

expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast

period. The threat of substitutes from other polymers such as PVDF and

polypropylene is expected to remain a key challenge for market

participants over the next six years.

