21:16 | 22.02.2021

Agroaceite is Certified for 97.3% of Its Commitment to Good Manufacturing Practices

The tropical oil production and processing company, Agroaceite, was ranked with a 97.3% score by the Global STD certifier in Good Manufacturing Practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005841/en/Agroaceite GMP Certificate of Compliance guarantees product quality and the implementation of quality management systems throughout the production process. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification, guarantees product quality (CPO, CPKO and palm Kernel cake) and implements quality management systems throughout the production and packaging process. The rating resulted from an audit of activities related to the processing of crude oil and cake, from the scales to product dispatch. The certificate of compliance states: “Agroaceite, S.A. has been assessed and complies with the requirements of GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICES, achieving an excellent rating of 97.3%.” “We are proud of the rating achieved as it guarantees that the product quality we deliver is excellent and confirms that we are on the right track. It also commits us to continue meeting high quality and sustainability standards,” Javier Aguirre, Agroaceite’s corporate director, stated. Agroaceite also holds the Rainforest Alliance certification. This represents a commitment to the environment and the implementation of stringent environmental standards related to conservation. Agroaceite was granted an RSPO certification for its compliance with the nine criteria of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification. This certifies that the company is transparent and concerned about environmental sustainability and the conservation of natural resources and biodiversity, by law compliance, dignified employment, good community relations and the appropriate use of best practices for crops and processes. RSPO granted the 2019 RSPO Award of Excellence in the Community Impact category to Agroaceite for the implementation of the “Human Development Center” project, which reflects the company’s comprehensive vision of providing rural communities with access to world-class education and health.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005841/en/