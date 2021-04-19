23:10 | 16.08.2021

AgroAmerica Presents Its Sustainability Report 2020

AgroAmerica Tropical Oil officially presents its seventh Corporate Sustainability Report which reflects the achievements made in the execution of its Sustainability Strategy during an uncertain year in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005708/en/AgroAmerica presents its seventh Corporate Sustainability Report reaffirming its commitment to produce food and ingredients in a sustainable way, seeking the general well-being of employees, communities and the environment, while promoting the continuous improvement of its operations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We have taken more time, effort, and resources to prepare and publish our sustainability report due to the implementation of new methodologies to better measure and present how we create sustainable value,” said Javier Aguirre, Corporate Director of AgroAmerica. “In this challenging year, we updated the pillars of our Corporate Sustainability Strategy to align business priorities and the changing expectations of our stakeholders.” Among the most outstanding achievements of the year presented in the report are the following:

Employment generation for 12,537 direct and indirect positions, promoting gender equality and growth opportunities for employees, their families, and communities.

Renewable energy projects and significant investment in technology that promotes the responsible and sustainable use of resources to achieve carbon neutral status. 11 international certifications, supporting the statement: We strive to achieve sustainable production every day. 7th Position in the world ranking of sustainable tropical oil companies; awarded by SPOTT (Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit). Check ranking here. Traceability in the supply chain of our own operations and those of independent producers that supply us. Unprecedented efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and extraordinary response to two hurricanes in the Central American region. “We are pleased to present our Sustainability Report to our customers, suppliers, certifying entities, and the general public,” said Fernando Bolaños, CEO of AgroAmerica. “It reflects our commitment to do responsible business and align our corporate management with the Sustainable Development Goals while complying with the Communication on Progress (CoP) before the United Nations Global Compact, an entity of which we have been a signatory since 2020.” With this report, AgroAmerica reaffirms its commitment to produce food and ingredients in a sustainable way, seeking the general well-being of employees, communities and the environment, while promoting the continuous improvement of its operations and carrying out external communication efforts and alignment of business expectations for the different stakeholders. This report has great value in reflecting the corporation’s current actions, but it also fulfills an important forward-looking function in reflecting AgroAmerica’s expectations regarding future growth, supply and demand, operating results, performance and business opportunities. View full report here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005708/en/