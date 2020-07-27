|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:10 | 27.07.2020
AgroFresh Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced that it will release second quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2020, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company’s website and telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, August 10, 2020, through August 24, 2020. Listeners in the United States may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13707334.
Visit www.agrofresh.com to learn more.
™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.
