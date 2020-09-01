|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 01.09.2020
AgroFresh Solutions to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that its management team, including Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference.
The Company will present on September 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM ET. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer