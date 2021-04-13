|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:06 | 13.04.2021
Agthia Embarks on Transformational Journey with its Strategy to Become an F&B Leader by 2025
Agthia Group PJSC revealed its long-term strategy to become an F&B leader in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region and beyond by 2025. The strategy is built on three strategic pillars (growth, efficiency and capability) and is designed to extend the Group’s market leadership, provide significant value for all stakeholders and continue to drive profitability growth with a consumer-centric approach.
In addition, Agthia has embarked upon a robust inorganic growth strategy that is focussed on acquisition of companies with strong consumer brands that are market leaders in their respective categories.
“The strategy will generate cost and revenue synergies through cross-selling opportunities and enhancing the Group’s regional brand portfolio,” explained Smith.
Their key focus for the next five years includes digitalising performance management systems and implementing change initiatives across the board with a continued emphasis on sustainability and innovation.
The Group will continue to drive efficiencies in its operations, optimise product portfolio, maintain a principled allocation framework and adopting a best-in-class Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) agenda to enhance consumer experience and deliver shareholder returns in line with global standards.
For more information: www.agthia.com
