20:47 | 03.02.2020

Air Liquide Receives Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index

Air Liquide USA LLC received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. Air Liquide was named amongst 1,000+ other major businesses spanning nearly every industry and geography. In 2016 Air Liquide established the LGBTQ and Allies Business Resource Group, which was influential in the perfect rating. The recognition received by Air Liquide reflects efforts across the company to ensure an inclusive workplace is created for all employees. Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has published the CEI report based largely on the annual CEI survey administered to hundreds of major global employers. The CEI evaluates LGBTQ related policies and practices in the workplace including: Non-Discrimination, Equal Benefits, Organizational Competency in LGBTQ Inclusion, Public Commitment and Corporate Social Responsibility. Employers earning top ratings took concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ employees and their families in the form of comprehensive policies, benefits and practices. The rating criteria for the 2020 CEI are as follows: Non-discrimination policies across business entities; Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; Responsible citizenship. Air Liquide’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Sue Ellerbusch, CEO of Air Liquide USA LLC and Group Executive Committee Member said of the recognition: “Diversity and Inclusion are the core of our Employee Value Proposition. It’s not about simply bringing great talent into the company; it’s about making sure they feel included, welcome and want to stay. To receive a perfect score of 100 says a lot about who we are at Air Liquide, and how we value our people. We are excited and proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, click here.

