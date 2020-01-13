|
22:30 | 13.01.2020
Airgain Announces Appointment of David Lyle as New Chief Financial Officer
Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the appointment of David Lyle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With twelve years of public company CFO experience and over two decades of experience in the technology industry, much of which spent in wireless technology markets, Lyle will oversee Airgain’s financial and accounting operations as well as corporate development.
Lyle has a proven track record in successfully scaling high growth technology companies, having served in leadership roles in both public and private companies. Before joining Airgain, Lyle was the CFO of Sunniva, Inc. (CSE: SNN, OTCQB: SNNVF). Prior to Sunniva, he was CFO at Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) for four years, which was acquired by Tesla in 2019. Lyle also served as the CFO of Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTR), which was acquired in 2015 by MaxLinear. Prior to Entropic, he served as the CFO of RF Magic, acquired by Entropic in 2007, Zyray Wireless, acquired by Broadcom in 2004, and Mobilian, acquired by Intel in 2003. Notably, he served in corporate finance positions at large global companies, including Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: BRCM). Lyle was the winner of the 2011 San Diego Business Journal CFO of the Year, and Finalist in the 2018 CFO of the Year Awards.
“I am very pleased to welcome such a high caliber leader to the team,” said Jacob Suen, Airgain’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “David has an impressive background in driving revenue growth in major technology companies on a global scale. His extensive background and experience with corporate development, investor relations, public company management, and operational finance is an ideal fit for Airgain’s financial objectives. I look forward to Lyle making an immediate impact by driving our strategic initiatives and leading the finance and accounting teams. Moving forward, I believe Airgain will benefit from his vast experience in successfully guiding highly valued companies through the evolving technology landscape.”
“It’s clear to me that Airgain is a market leader in delivering complex antenna designs that are deployed across tier one global service providers,” said Lyle. “With its track record of solid financial execution and commitment to advanced innovation, I believe Airgain is well positioned for long-term expansion and sustainable profitability. I’m excited to leverage my experience to drive the execution of the company’s ambitious vision and business objectives, and I’m looking forward to contributing to Airgain’s next stage of growth.”
