22:30 | 13.01.2020

Airgain Announces Appointment of David Lyle as New Chief Financial Officer

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the appointment of David Lyle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With twelve years of public company CFO experience and over two decades of experience in the technology industry, much of which spent in wireless technology markets, Lyle will oversee Airgain’s financial and accounting operations as well as corporate development. Lyle has a proven track record in successfully scaling high growth technology companies, having served in leadership roles in both public and private companies. Before joining Airgain, Lyle was the CFO of Sunniva, Inc. (CSE: SNN, OTCQB: SNNVF). Prior to Sunniva, he was CFO at Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) for four years, which was acquired by Tesla in 2019. Lyle also served as the CFO of Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTR), which was acquired in 2015 by MaxLinear. Prior to Entropic, he served as the CFO of RF Magic, acquired by Entropic in 2007, Zyray Wireless, acquired by Broadcom in 2004, and Mobilian, acquired by Intel in 2003. Notably, he served in corporate finance positions at large global companies, including Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: BRCM). Lyle was the winner of the 2011 San Diego Business Journal CFO of the Year, and Finalist in the 2018 CFO of the Year Awards. “I am very pleased to welcome such a high caliber leader to the team,” said Jacob Suen, Airgain’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “David has an impressive background in driving revenue growth in major technology companies on a global scale. His extensive background and experience with corporate development, investor relations, public company management, and operational finance is an ideal fit for Airgain’s financial objectives. I look forward to Lyle making an immediate impact by driving our strategic initiatives and leading the finance and accounting teams. Moving forward, I believe Airgain will benefit from his vast experience in successfully guiding highly valued companies through the evolving technology landscape.” “It’s clear to me that Airgain is a market leader in delivering complex antenna designs that are deployed across tier one global service providers,” said Lyle. “With its track record of solid financial execution and commitment to advanced innovation, I believe Airgain is well positioned for long-term expansion and sustainable profitability. I’m excited to leverage my experience to drive the execution of the company’s ambitious vision and business objectives, and I’m looking forward to contributing to Airgain’s next stage of growth.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits from Mr. Lyle’s experience, and Airgain’s position for long-term expansion and sustainable profitability. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated timely and successfully executing a smooth transition of CFO functions; risks and uncertainties related to management and key personnel changes; the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005872/en/