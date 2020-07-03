13:02 | 03.07.2020

Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2020

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Aker ASA will publish its second-quarter and half-year results for 2020 on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Friday 17 July 2020, at 07:00 CEST. The results will be presented by audio webcast at 09:00 a.m. CEST the same morning.Date: Friday 17 July 2020Time: 09:00 a.m. CESTFormat: Live audio webcast and audioconferenceLanguage: EnglishThe audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20200717_3 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2848363-1&h=1456732769&u=https%3A%2F%2Fchannel.royalcast.com%2Fhegnarmedia%2F%23!%2Fhegnarmedia%2F20200717_3&a=https%3A%2F%2Fchannel.royalcast.com%2Fhegnarmedia%2F%23!%2Fhegnarmedia%2F20200717_3] or at www.akerasa.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2848363-1&h=3907448882&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.akerasa.com%2F&a=www.akerasa.com] Please join the audioconference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code.Norway: +47-2195-6342 UK: +44-203-769-6819 U.S.: +1-917-962-0650 Confirmation code: 512965The complete second-quarter and half-year 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2848363-1&h=4133022842&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.akerasa.com%2F&a=www.akerasa.com] and www.newsweb.no [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2848363-1&h=1713905939&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweb.no%2F&a=www.newsweb.no]For further information, please contact:Investors: Torbjørn KjusChief Economist & Head of Investor Relations Phone: +47-94-14-77-30Media: Atle KigenHead of Corporate Communications Phone: +47-90-78-48-78This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2848363-1&h=114236819&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-for-2020,c3148221 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2848363-1&h=2238645905&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Faker-asa%2Fr%2Faker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-for-2020%2Cc3148221&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Faker-asa%2Fr%2Faker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-for-2020%2Cc3148221] Aker ASA