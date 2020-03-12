21:18 | 12.03.2020

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tommy Angeltveit, board member of Aker ASA, today purchased 500 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 230.20 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Angeltveit holds a total of 500 shares in the company.For further information, please contact:Investors:Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor RelationsPhone: +47 94 14 77 30Media:Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +47 90 78 48 78This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2748919-1&h=609070468&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insider,c3058494 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2748919-1&h=2032245465&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Faker-asa%2Fr%2Faker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insider%2Cc3058494&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Faker-asa%2Fr%2Faker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insider%2Cc3058494]Aker ASA