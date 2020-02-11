11:00 | 11.02.2020

Aker BP and Cognite Partner to Explore the Potential of Robotics in the Oil & Gas Industry

Cognite, a global industrial AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world, today announced a strategic initiative with long-time partner Aker BP, one of Europe’s largest independent oil and gas companies, to explore how robotics systems can be used to make offshore operations safer, more efficient and more sustainable. Cognite and Aker BP will do several tests using robots and drones on the Skarv installation in the Norwegian Sea during 2020. The robotics systems will be tested to gauge their performance in autonomous inspection, high-quality data capture, and automatic report generation. Tasks may include aerial and underwater inspections, responding to leaks, performing work that takes humans out of harm’s way, and providing onshore operators with telepresence on offshore installations. Among the robots involved in the initiative is Spot, the quadruped robot developed by Boston Dynamics. Cognite and Aker have tested Spot’s mobility in simulated oil and gas environments to ensure that it can access locations in these facilities too difficult to access through traditional automation. The Spot robot was showcased at Aker BP’s Capital Markets Update 11 February 2020. “Digitalization will be one of the differentiators between the oil companies of the world, in order to be able to deliver low cost and low emissions. Our vision is to digitalize all our operations from cradle to grave in order to increase productivity, enhance quality and improve the safety of our employees. Exploring the potential of robotics offshore underpins our digital journey,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP. “We’re excited to see innovative partners such as Cognite validating Spot’s ability to reduce risk to humans and provide value for the energy industry,” said Michael Perry, Vice President of Business Development at Boston Dynamics. Cognite’s main software product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), will serve as the data infrastructure for the initiative. CDF, a cloud-based industrial data operations and intelligence platform, integrates seamlessly with existing IT and OT applications in the cloud, edge, and on-premise. CDF contextually enriches industrial data, providing an open, unified industrial data model that is easily accessible for humans and applications, enabling better analytical operations and data-driven decisions. “The key to Aker BP and Cognite’s robotics initiative is that it combines industry-leading hardware and software. By ingesting data collected by robots into Cognite Data Fusion, Aker BP engineers will be able to see it in context with data from across the company’s operations and make data-driven decisions that improve efficiency and safety,” said Dr. John Markus Lervik, CEO of Cognite.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Their key product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), empowers companies with contextualized OT/IT data to drive industrial applications that increase safety, sustainability, and efficiency, and drive revenue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005255/en/