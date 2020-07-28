ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:55 | 28.07.2020
Aker Solutions Secures Brownfield Services Contract for Hebron Platform in Canada

OSLO, Norway, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Aker Solutions has secured a five-year contract extension from ExxonMobil Canada Properties for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron platform, offshore Newfoundland.The contract is an extension for a 5-year period, starting in the summer of 2020. Aker Solutions has provided EPC services to Hebron since 2015. The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ premises in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Aker Solutions estimates the contract value to be NOK 1.4 billion, which will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2020.”We are delighted to be extending our strong relationship with ExxonMobil in Canada, and to further strengthen the international footprint of our brownfield services business,” says Linda Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects, at Aker Solutions. CONTACT: Media Contact:Ivar Simensen, mob: +47-464-02-317, email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com[mailto:ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com]This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2869492-1&h=4247718813&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-brownfield-services-contract-for-hebron-platform-in-canada,c3148425 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2869492-1&h=744553318&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Faker-solutions-asa%2Fr%2Faker-solutions-secures-brownfield-services-contract-for-hebron-platform-in-canada%2Cc3148425&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Faker-solutions-asa%2Fr%2Faker-solutions-secures-brownfield-services-contract-for-hebron-platform-in-canada%2Cc3148425] Aker Solutions ASA

