14:06 | 28.07.2020

AKHAN Semiconductor Issued Major U.S. Patent, Completing Optics Portfolio

AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronic-grade diamonds, announced today that it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent Office (USPTO) covering AKHAN’s diamond broad band mirror system and method. The issued patent, No. US 10,725,214, is a key addition to AKHAN’s breakthrough Miraj Diamond® Optics portfolio and the Company’s eighth patent issued in the United States. The latest patent is generally related to broad band mirrors, and more particularly to a broad band mirror system and method that has at least one reflective metal layer and at least one diamond layer. Broad band mirrors are used in a number of applications, including those related to space telescopy, high energy weapon systems and communications. Prior broad band mirror systems and methods do not include a practical method and system for a broad band mirror having reflective metal and diamond layers. “This patent is critical in enabling AKHAN to complete its optics portfolio with both lenses and mirrors,” said Adam Khan, Founder and CEO of AKHAN Semiconductor. “Lenses are able to focus light while mirrors are able to reflect light. Typically, the mirror is made up of a thin metal that is unable to reflect high energy light without melting or exploding. With diamond, we’re able to have a true mirror, opening up the energy bandwidth and allowing our breakthrough tech to be applied to even more applications, including lasers for both industrial and defense use, as well as space and satellite communications.” AKHAN Miraj Diamond® Optics deliver the advantageous properties of bulk natural diamond in proprietary thin-films conducive for single and multilayer optical windows, mirrors, and lenses – enabling new capabilities such as enhanced erosion protection in extreme environments. With high optical transmissivity over broad wavelengths, AKHAN’s materials are well suited for applications ranging from Near UV-Visible to Far Infrared.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of electronics-grade diamonds as functional semiconductors. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company’s website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.

