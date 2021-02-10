0:13 | 11.02.2021

Alabama Coal Association Expands, Rebrands as Alabama Mining Association

Following a vote by its membership, the Alabama Coal Association today announced its expansion and rebranding as the Alabama Mining Association (AMA). AMA’s formation includes a new digital identity and website, which can be accessed here. The mission of AMA is to promote the safe and sustainable mining of the natural resources that strengthen our infrastructure and grow our economy for all Alabamians. While the organization has a new name, existing members can expect the same level of unwavering focus on and tireless advocacy for their industry that the association has been known for since 1972. “Whether you mine the stone, sand and gravel that strengthens our infrastructure, met coal exported to steelmakers around the world or the thermal coal that powers local industry, AMA is the partner that keeps you producing,” stated Patrick Cagle, president of the Alabama Mining Association. Safety and sustainability are the cornerstone of every successful mining operation and at the heart of what AMA stands for. Our industry’s greatest responsibility is to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and our neighbors in the local communities in which we operate. We must also make sustainability and the stewardship of Alabama’s bountiful natural resources our priority and purpose. The objective of AMA is to provide our members with the 21st century tools to tackle these challenges now and far into the future. AMA is enthusiastically leading the effort to bring the concept of sustainable mining to the United States and is the first state association to establish a sustainable mining program. Focusing diligently on sustainability efforts at the state level allows AMA to help its members set constructive goals and achieve outcomes that are meaningful to the citizens of Alabama. In the fall of this year, AMA will hold its first Annual Safety and Sustainability Awards Dinner. Sustainability projects submitted by AMA members will be evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of regulatory agency leaders, wildlife officials and conservation organization leaders. By adopting a free market approach to recognizing sustainability achievements, AMA aims to positively incentivize innovative projects that achieve impactful results. The association is also proud to be the collective voice of the mining industry. As its advocate, AMA informs decision makers about our industry’s tremendous economic impact and the essential role the materials and minerals we mine fill in the local and global supply chain. AMA vigorously represents its members to state and federal agencies, local government leaders, state officials and legislators, and Alabama’s federal delegation. Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said, “Mining is a very important part of our state’s economy, and I value the work that the Alabama Mining Association does to support this critical industry. Their expansion to represent all mining operations will benefit the many companies who produce the construction aggregates used to build and improve our state’s important infrastructure and drive economic growth.” Polling has shown that more than two-thirds of Alabamians have a favorable view of coal, with more room to grow through further educating the public about our industry. However, there is an even greater opportunity to increase support for non-coal related mining in the state, as this side of our industry, while also popular, is less familiar to citizens across the Yellowhammer State.

Here you can view a new polling memo from nationally renowned data analytics firm Cygnal regarding Alabama’s mining industry. “As the collective voice of Alabama’s mining industry, AMA is the advocate dedicated to ensuring that decision-makers at the local, state and federal level understand how our industry supports the economy in their communities and improves the quality of life of their constituents,” Cagle added. “We are fully committed to strengthening relationships with our regulators to help us accomplish our shared goals.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005993/en/