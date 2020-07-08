|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:10 | 08.07.2020
Alcoa Corporation Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) (“Alcoa”) announced today that Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V. (the “issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alcoa, has priced an offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2027. The sale of the notes is expected to be completed on July 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
The issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the notes being offered for general corporate purposes, including adding cash to the balance sheet. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Alcoa and certain of its subsidiaries.
The notes and related guarantees will be sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-United States persons in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the notes or related guarantees will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.
