ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:14 | 15.01.2020
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results.
$3,344
$2,567
$51
$(221)
$0.27
$(1.19)
$133
$(82)
$0.70
$(0.44)
$770
$388
“In 2019, we acted to further strengthen Alcoa, completing the divestiture of uncompetitive assets, modernizing labor agreements in three countries, implementing a new operating model, and making quick progress on the asset review process we announced last quarter,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.
“While the market in alumina and aluminum challenged us, we maintained a strong cash balance of nearly $900 million and drove operational stability,” Harvey said. “Also, our low-cost, top-tier bauxite and alumina segments both set new annual production records based on our current portfolio.”
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company took several actions in alignment with its strategic priorities, including taking the first steps in a multi-year portfolio review and continuing work to strengthen the balance sheet. The announced closure of the Point Comfort alumina refinery in Texas and additional actions taken on pension and other postemployment benefits were the primary drivers of the $246 million in special items for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Excluding the impact of special items, adjusted net loss was $57 million, or $0.31 per share, a sequential improvement of 30 percent from adjusted net loss of $82 million, or $0.44 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items fell 11 percent sequentially to $346 million from $388 million in the third quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to lower alumina and aluminum prices, partially offset by lower raw material prices.
Alcoa reported fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $2.4 billion, down 5 percent sequentially, due primarily to lower alumina and aluminum prices.
Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $879 million and debt of $1.8 billion, for net debt of $921 million.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, cash from operations was $262 million. Cash used for financing and investing activities were $93 million and $134 million, respectively. Free cash flow was $128 million.
The Company reported 27 days working capital, which is flat on a year-over-year basis.
Excluding special items, the Company reported adjusted net loss of $184 million, or $0.99 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $698 million, or $3.70 per share, in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $1.66 billion, down 47 percent from $3.1 billion in 2018. The year-over-year decrease was largely due to lower alumina and aluminum prices, partially offset by lower costs for raw materials.
Revenue in 2019 was $10.4 billion, down 22 percent from 2018, mainly attributable to lower realized prices for alumina and aluminum products.
Cash from operations in 2019 was $686 million. Cash used for financing activities was $444 million and cash used for investing activities was $468 million. Free cash flow was $307 million. Alcoa invested $89 million in return-seeking capital projects and controlled sustaining capital expenditures to $290 million in 2019.
Over the course of 2019, the Company undertook actions to reduce liabilities associated with Alcoa’s pension and other postretirement employee benefit plans. As a result of these actions, along with favorable asset returns, the Company was able to mostly offset the negative impact of sharply lower discount rates as part of the annual remeasurement on December 31, 2019.
The Company’s net pension and other postretirement employee benefits liability at the end of the year was $2.4 billion, up $40 million from year-end 2018.
Strategic Actions Update
On December 31, 2019, Alcoa completed the transfer of the Afobaka hydroelectric dam to the Government of the Republic of Suriname, according to definitive agreements approved by its parliament. After curtailment of Alcoa’s operations in Suriname in 2015 and permanent closure in early 2017, Alcoa continued to operate the dam, selling electricity to the government for its subsequent sale to customers in Suriname. Alcoa expects an annual net income reduction related to the loss of electricity sales of approximately $20 million (after-tax and noncontrolling interest) in 2020, based on 2019 results.
The global alumina market closed 2019 with a surplus estimated between 600 thousand metric tons and 1.0 million metric tons, a smaller surplus than the Company’s previous estimate. In 2020, Alcoa expects a balanced alumina market ranging between negative 100 thousand metric tons to positive 700 thousand metric tons.
Compared to 2019, the bauxite market is projected to be in a smaller surplus in 2020, with Chinese stockpile projected to continue, ranging between 8 million and 12 million metric tons. The 2019 surplus was lower than previously expected, estimated to be between 10 million and 12 million metric tons.
2020 Outlook
In the first quarter of 2020, Alcoa expects lower quarterly results in the Bauxite segment primarily due to lower pricing and seasonally lower volumes. In the Alumina segment, the Company expects benefits from lower costs for raw materials and the announced portfolio decision to be mostly offset by lower volumes and higher operating costs due to seasonal maintenance. In the Aluminum segment, the Company expects performance to be flat, as improvements from lower alumina costs are expected to be offset by higher energy costs, lower rolled products shipments, and unfavorable price and mix.
Based on current alumina and aluminum market conditions, the Company expects an annual operational tax rate ranging from 70 to 80 percent, which will vary with market conditions and jurisdictional profitability.
The call will be webcast via the Company’s homepage on www.alcoa.com. Presentation materials for the call will be available for viewing on the same website at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST on January 15, 2020. Call information and related details are available under the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited)(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
$
3,344
$
2,567
$
2,436
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1)
2,513
2,120
2,048
Selling, general administrative, and other expenses
59
66
62
Research and development expenses
7
7
6
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
174
184
183
Restructuring and other charges, net
138
185
363
Interest expense
31
30
31
Other expenses, net
32
27
44
Total costs and expenses
2,954
2,619
2,737
Income (loss) before income taxes
390
(52
)
(301
)
Provision for income taxes(1)
163
95
54
Net income (loss)(1)
227
(147
)
(355
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
176
74
(52
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION(1)
$
51
$
(221
)
$
(303
)
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$
0.27
$
(1.19
)
$
(1.63
)
Average number of shares(2)
186,166,234
185,566,202
185,575,479
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$
0.27
$
(1.19
)
$
(1.63
)
Average number of shares(2)
188,219,224
185,566,202
185,575,479
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
$
13,403
$
10,433
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1)
10,053
8,537
Selling, general administrative, and other expenses
248
280
Research and development expenses
31
27
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
733
713
Restructuring and other charges, net
527
1,031
Interest expense
122
121
Other expenses, net
64
162
Total costs and expenses
11,778
10,871
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,625
(438
)
Provision for income taxes(1)
732
415
Net income (loss)(1)
893
(853
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
643
272
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION(1)
$
250
$
(1,125
)
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$
1.34
$
(6.07
)
Average number of shares(2)
186,230,908
185,489,491
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$
1.33
$
(6.07
)
Average number of shares(2)
188,534,139
185,489,491
Common stock outstanding at the end of the period
184,770,249
185,580,166
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiariesConsolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)(in millions)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,113
$
879
Receivables from customers
830
546
Other receivables
173
114
Inventories(1)
1,819
1,644
Fair value of derivative instruments
73
59
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1),(2)
320
288
Total current assets
4,328
3,530
Properties, plants, and equipment
21,807
21,706
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization
13,480
13,790
Properties, plants, and equipment, net
8,327
7,916
Investments
1,360
1,113
Deferred income taxes
560
649
Fair value of derivative instruments
82
18
Other noncurrent assets
1,475
1,414
Total assets
$
16,132
$
14,640
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, trade
$
1,663
$
1,484
Accrued compensation and retirement costs
400
413
Taxes, including income taxes
426
104
Fair value of derivative instruments
82
67
Other current liabilities
347
494
Long-term debt due within one year
1
1
Total current liabilities
2,919
2,563
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
1,801
1,799
Accrued pension benefits
1,407
1,544
Accrued other postretirement benefits
868
748
Asset retirement obligations
529
606
Environmental remediation
236
296
Fair value of derivative instruments
261
581
Noncurrent income taxes
301
276
Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits
222
371
Total liabilities
8,544
8,784
EQUITY
Alcoa Corporation shareholders’ equity:
Common stock
2
2
Additional capital
9,611
9,639
Retained earnings (deficit)(1)
570
(555
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,565
)
(5,004
)
Total Alcoa Corporation shareholders’ equity
5,618
4,082
Noncontrolling interest(1)
1,970
1,774
Total equity
7,588
5,856
Total liabilities and equity
$
16,132
$
14,640
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiariesStatement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)(in millions)
Net income (loss)(1)
$
893
$
(853
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash from operations:
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
733
713
Deferred income taxes(1)
(30
)
15
Equity earnings, net of dividends
17
21
Restructuring and other charges, net
527
1,031
Net gain from investing activities – asset sales
—
(3
)
Net periodic pension benefit cost
146
119
Stock-based compensation
35
30
Provision for bad debt expense
—
21
Other
(59
)
30
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of divestitures and foreign currency translation adjustments:
(Increase) Decrease in receivables
(43
)
283
(Increase) Decrease in inventories(1)
(306
)
137
(Increase) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(32
)
27
(Decrease) in accounts payable, trade
(165
)
(153
)
(Decrease) in accrued expenses
(319
)
(175
)
Increase (Decrease) in taxes, including income taxes
241
(330
)
Pension contributions(2)
(992
)
(173
)
(Increase) in noncurrent assets
(101
)
(24
)
(Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities
(97
)
(30
)
CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS
448
686
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months)(2)
560
—
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(135
)
(7
)
Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options
23
2
Repurchase of common stock(3)
(50
)
—
Financial contributions for the divestiture of businesses
—
(12
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest
149
51
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(827
)
(472
)
Other
(8
)
(6
)
CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(288
)
(444
)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(399
)
(379
)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
1
23
Additions to investments
(7
)
(112
)
CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(405
)
(468
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(4
)
(7
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(249
)
(233
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,365
1,116
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
1,116
$
883
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited)(dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt))
Production(1) (mdmt)
11.8
45.8
11.9
11.3
12.1
12.1
47.4
Third-party shipments (mdmt)
1.6
5.7
1.2
1.5
2.0
1.5
6.2
Intersegment shipments (mdmt)
10.7
41.2
10.2
10.3
10.6
10.3
41.4
Third-party sales
$
80
$
271
$
65
$
67
$
100
$
65
$
297
Intersegment sales
$
245
$
944
$
236
$
246
$
251
$
246
$
979
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
110
$
426
$
126
$
112
$
134
$
132
$
504
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
$
28
$
111
$
28
$
27
$
35
$
30
$
120
Production (kmt)
3,297
12,857
3,240
3,309
3,380
3,373
13,302
Third-party shipments (kmt)
2,365
9,259
2,329
2,299
2,381
2,464
9,473
Intersegment shipments (kmt)
1,115
4,326
972
1,070
1,049
981
4,072
Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina
$
479
$
455
$
385
$
376
$
324
$
291
$
343
Third-party sales
$
1,132
$
4,215
$
897
$
864
$
771
$
718
$
3,250
Intersegment sales
$
567
$
2,101
$
417
$
445
$
369
$
330
$
1,561
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
683
$
2,373
$
372
$
369
$
223
$
133
$
1,097
Depreciation and amortization
$
47
$
197
$
48
$
55
$
54
$
57
$
214
Equity income (loss)
$
9
$
32
$
12
$
3
$
—
$
(9
)
$
6
Primary aluminum production (kmt)
573
2,259
537
533
530
535
2,135
Third-party aluminum shipments(3) (kmt)
815
3,268
709
724
708
718
2,859
Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum
$
2,358
$
2,484
$
2,219
$
2,167
$
2,138
$
2,042
$
2,141
Third-party sales
$
2,107
$
8,829
$
1,735
$
1,757
$
1,677
$
1,634
$
6,803
Intersegment sales
$
4
$
18
$
3
$
4
$
4
$
6
$
17
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2),(4)
$
(50
)
$
451
$
(96
)
$
3
$
43
$
75
$
25
Depreciation and amortization
$
89
$
394
$
89
$
85
$
88
$
84
$
346
Equity loss
$
(25
)
$
(38
)
$
(22
)
$
(17
)
$
(5
)
$
(5
)
$
(49
)
Total segment Adjusted EBITDA(2),(4)
$
743
$
3,250
$
402
$
484
$
400
$
340
$
1,626
Unallocated amounts:
Transformation(5)
(1
)
(3
)
2
3
(6
)
(6
)
(7
)
Intersegment eliminations(4),(6)
47
(8
)
86
(1
)
25
40
150
Corporate expenses(7)
(21
)
(96
)
(24
)
(28
)
(27
)
(22
)
(101
)
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
(174
)
(733
)
(172
)
(174
)
(184
)
(183
)
(713
)
Restructuring and other charges, net
(138
)
(527
)
(113
)
(370
)
(185
)
(363
)
(1,031
)
Interest expense
(31
)
(122
)
(30
)
(30
)
(30
)
(31
)
(121
)
Other expenses, net
(32
)
(64
)
(41
)
(50
)
(27
)
(44
)
(162
)
Other(8)
(3
)
(72
)
(18
)
(11
)
(18
)
(32
)
(79
)
Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes(4)
390
1,625
92
(177
)
(52
)
(301
)
(438
)
Provision for income taxes(4)
(163
)
(732
)
(150
)
(116
)
(95
)
(54
)
(415
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest(4)
(176
)
(643
)
(141
)
(109
)
(74
)
52
(272
)
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(4)
$
51
$
250
$
(199
)
$
(402
)
$
(221
)
$
(303
)
$
(1,125
)
The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiariesCalculation of Financial Measures (unaudited)(in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income
$
51
$
(221
)
$
(303
)
$
250
$
(1,125
)
Special items:
Restructuring and other charges, net
138
185
363
527
1,031
Other special items(2)
2
7
25
39
50
Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts(3)
3
(32
)
(23
)
2
11
Tax impact on special items(4)
(43
)
(12
)
(9
)
(89
)
(32
)
Noncontrolling interest impact(4)
(18
)
(9
)
(110
)
(31
)
(119
)
Subtotal
82
139
246
448
941
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted
$
133
$
(82
)
$
(57
)
$
698
$
(184
)
Diluted EPS(5):
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders
$
0.27
$
(1.19
)
$
(1.63
)
$
1.33
$
(6.07
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders – as adjusted
$
0.70
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.31
)
$
3.70
$
(0.99
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corporation excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, various tax items, and other special items (collectively, “special items”). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider both Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted.
•
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($3) and charges for other special items ($5);
•
for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($12), a gain on the sale of excess land ($7), and charges for other special items ($2);
•
for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($23) and a net charge for other special items ($2);
•
for the year ended December 31, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter, including interest, ($29), a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($22), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($20), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour (Canada) smelter ($11 (primarily contractor services)), and other charges for special items ($1); and,
•
for the year ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($39), costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña facilities ($16), gains on the sale of excess land ($16), costs related to union negotiations in the U.S. ($7), and a net charge for several other special items ($4).
•
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a net charge of interim tax impacts ($27) and a net benefit of several other items ($24);
•
for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a net benefit of interim tax impacts ($40) and a net charge of several other items ($8);
•
for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a net benefit of interim tax impacts ($25) and a net charge of several other items ($2);
•
for the year ended December 31, 2018, a charge to establish a reserve related to an outstanding income tax dispute involving a former Spanish consolidated tax group previously owned by Alcoa Corporation’s former parent company ($30) and a net benefit for several other items ($28); and,
•
for the year ended December 31, 2019, a net charge of several items ($11).
•
for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, share equivalents associated with outstanding employee stock options and awards were dilutive based on both Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders and Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders – as adjusted, resulting in the same diluted average number of shares;
•
and, for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019, the average number of share equivalents applicable to diluted EPS had an anti-dilutive effect, and therefore, are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiariesCalculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation(1)
$
51
$
(221
)
$
(303
)
$
250
$
(1,125
)
Add:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
176
74
(52
)
643
272
Provision for income taxes(1)
163
95
54
732
415
Other expenses, net
32
27
44
64
162
Interest expense
31
30
31
122
121
Restructuring and other charges, net
138
185
363
527
1,031
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
174
184
183
733
713
Adjusted EBITDA
765
374
320
3,071
1,589
Special items(2)
5
14
26
58
67
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items
$
770
$
388
$
346
$
3,129
$
1,656
Alcoa’s Corporation’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corporation’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
•
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, charges for several minor special items ($5);
•
for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($12) and charges for other special items ($2);
•
for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($23) and charges for other special items ($3);
•
for the year ended December 31, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($26), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($20), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour (Canada) smelter ($11 (primarily contractor services)), and other charges for special items ($1); and,
•
for the year ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($39), costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña facilities ($16), costs related to union negotiations in the U.S. ($7), and charges for other special items ($5).
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiariesCalculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued(in millions)Free Cash Flow
$
535
$
174
$
262
$
448
$
686
Capital expenditures
(148
)
(87
)
(134
)
(399
)
(379
)
Free cash flow
$
387
$
87
$
128
$
49
$
307
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corporation’s asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.
$
—
$
—
Long-term debt due within one year
1
1
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
1,801
1,799
Total debt
1,802
1,800
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,113
879
Net debt
$
689
$
921
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.
