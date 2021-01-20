|
22:10 | 29.12.2020
Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST and will be webcast live via Alcoa’s website.
William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)
Conference ID: 9814203
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)
Replay Access Code: 10150574 or in the Events section of our website.
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
