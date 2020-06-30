|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:00 | 01.07.2020
Algae-Based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Consumption Rate of Aquaculture Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increasing consumption rate of aquaculture products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Animal Feed
Animal Feed Ingredient
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Application
Poultry
Swine
Ruminant
Aquaculture
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40637Algae-based animal feed and ingredients market 2020-2024: Scope
Algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size
Algae-based animal feed and ingredients market trends
Algae-based animal feed and ingredients market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing meat and dairy production and consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algae-based animal feed and ingredients market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product placement
Feed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Feed ingredient – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application placement
Poultry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Swine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ruminant – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Algea
Algae Natural Food
Alltech Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Associated British Foods Plc
Cellana Inc.
Corbion NV
Cyanotech Corp.
Duplaco BV
Koninklijke DSM NV
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer