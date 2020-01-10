14:15 | 10.01.2020

Allegheny Technologies Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be conducted after the Company’s planned release of fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. The conference call will be broadcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImetals.com. To access the broadcast, visit ATImetals.com and select “Conference Call.” Conference call replay will be available on ATImetals.com.

Creating Value Thru Relentless Innovation™

ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. ATI revenue was $4.1 billion for the twelve-month period ended Sep. 30, 2019. Our largest markets are aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. We also have a strong presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial markets. ATI is a market leader in manufacturing differentiated specialty alloys and forgings that require our unique manufacturing and precision machining capabilities and our innovative new product development competence. We are a leader in producing powders for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace products. See more at our website ATImetals.com.

