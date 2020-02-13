23:00 | 13.02.2020

Allegion Appoints Steven C. Mizell to Board of Directors

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Steven (Steve) C. Mizell, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA), to the company’s board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005849/en/Steven (Steve) C. Mizell (Photo: Business Wire)

“Steve’s technical education paired with his robust experiences in global human resources leadership at Fortune 500 companies will bring a great deal of value to Allegion’s board,” said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. “I’m honored to welcome him as our newest director and am confident that his broad perspective will further strengthen Allegion.” Allegion has a seven-member board of directors, and six of those members are independent. Mizell will be a member of Allegion’s Audit and Finance Committee, Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. Mizell joined Merck & Co., Inc. – located in Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA, and known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada – in 2018 and has responsibility for all aspects of human resources for more than 68,000 global employees. Prior, he served as Monsanto’s executive vice president of human resources, overseeing the company’s approach to talent acquisition and development, employee wellness and diversity and inclusion. During his time there, Mizell created an industry-leading workplace with top accolades that included World’s Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work®; Top Employer by Science Magazine; 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption; and Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc. Mizell – who holds degrees from Georgia Institute of Technology as well as Carnegie Mellon University – is an experienced board member and has additionally served in key human resources management roles at companies across beverage, defense, energy, pharmaceutical and technology sectors.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005849/en/