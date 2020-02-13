|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 13.02.2020
Allegion Appoints Steven C. Mizell to Board of Directors
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Steven (Steve) C. Mizell, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA), to the company’s board of directors.
Allegion has a seven-member board of directors, and six of those members are independent. Mizell will be a member of Allegion’s Audit and Finance Committee, Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.
Mizell joined Merck & Co., Inc. – located in Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA, and known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada – in 2018 and has responsibility for all aspects of human resources for more than 68,000 global employees. Prior, he served as Monsanto’s executive vice president of human resources, overseeing the company’s approach to talent acquisition and development, employee wellness and diversity and inclusion. During his time there, Mizell created an industry-leading workplace with top accolades that included World’s Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work®; Top Employer by Science Magazine; 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption; and Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc. Mizell – who holds degrees from Georgia Institute of Technology as well as Carnegie Mellon University – is an experienced board member and has additionally served in key human resources management roles at companies across beverage, defense, energy, pharmaceutical and technology sectors.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer