|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:30 | 30.10.2020
ALLETE Board of Directors Declares Dividend on Common Stock
The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 61.75 cents per share of common stock.
On an annual basis the dividend is equivalent to $2.47 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.
The regular quarterly dividend is payable December 1 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business November 16, 2020.
ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy, based in Bismarck, N.D.; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP
