14:45 | 17.08.2020

Allied Power Group Completes Acquisition of Combustion Parts Inc.

Allied Power Group (“APG”) is pleased to announce it has acquired Combustion Parts Inc. (“CPI”), a leading provider of combustion components for heavy-frame industrial gas turbines. Lori Jenks, one of the founders of CPI, has joined the APG team. “I am excited to marry CPI’s deep combustion parts experience with APG’s global service offering. Through this partnership, we will continue to provide quality and reliable components to an expanded customer base,” expressed Ms. Jenks. In announcing the acquisition, APG’s President, Jim Masso, noted, “CPI produces the highest quality E- and F-class combustion hardware in the industry. We are thrilled to welcome CPI as part of the APG family of company’s, enabling us to provide more comprehensive products and services to our customers.”

About APG

APG is a growing independent provider of critical components and services to its customers in the power generation, refining, pipeline, and general industrial sectors. Allied’s fully integrated suite of Industrial Gas Turbine products and services include engineered inspections and repairs, specialized coatings, precision manufacturing of replacement components, experienced field service professionals, multi-faceted rotor repair, and an expansive inventory of refurbished parts. The Allied team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans with expertise in engineering and access to the latest technology which allow it to provide its customers with innovative and flexible solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005326/en/