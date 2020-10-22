7:25 | 22.10.2020

Alligator Bioscience focuses on ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Alligator Bioscience today announced the decision to focus its resources on the two proprietary candidate drugs, ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Positive safety and strong Proof of Mechanism data support moving both into clinical efficacy (Phase Ib/II) studies in 2021. Due to this prioritization, Alligator will complete the ongoing dose-escalation study with the bispecific ATOR-1015 as planned during Q4 2020, after which it will be partnered for further development."ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab are frontrunners worldwide and Alligator must prioritize and focus investments on these assets to maximize their value. They both have potential in large cancer indications with high medical need and billion-dollar markets. They also target important immune mechanisms where clinical validation is now emerging and has attracted significant interest already. Under the revised plan, resources will be concentrated to the upcoming phase Ib/II efficacy studies for ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience. The decision to focus the clinical resources to ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab is further explored in the Q3 interim report, published today October 22 at 8:00 a.m.

