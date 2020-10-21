0:00 | 22.10.2020



Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) GMUSG Presentation – Samphire Uranium Project



Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an energy minerals exploration group, with projects and resources in:

Uranium – Whyalla region in South Australia significant resource and exploration

Uranium – Western Arnhem Land Northern Territory resource and exploration

Uranium – Cooper Basin in South Australia exploration

Nickel Cobalt (Cu Au) – Piedmont region in northern Italy high grade historical mines and exploration

Advancing resource and exploration targets while evaluating and acquiring further uranium or energy minerals assets in target regions.

Active in uranium exploration since 2010 with a high grade Resource of 6.3 Mlbs U3O8 at Caramal in Arnhem Land, and has recently acquired the 47 Mlb U3O8 Samphire Uranium project near Whyalla in SA.

Alligator Energy has one of the few Board, Management and advisory teams that have discovered uranium projects, taken uranium projects through resource definition and into development, and managed and operated uranium mines.

To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0A1A30H3

