ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 28.01.2021
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow – 31 December 2020

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 31 December 2020 Quarterly Report.

Uranium

– Completion of Samphire Project acquisition in South Australia – addition of a 47Mlb U3O8 resource (Refer ASX announcement: 8 Oct 2020)

– Announcement of key results from Samphire Project desktop study and exploration review (Refer ASX announcement: 16 Dec 2020) including:

o Project is highly amenable to In-Situ Recovery (ISR) production with modern resin advances

o Proposal of updated testwork program by ANSTO for improved uranium extraction / processing flowsheet

o Scope for intermediate product potentially reducing capital costs

o Potential resource expansion and extensive targets for testing

o Identification of palaeochannel continuations from EM geophysics

– Brief site visit to Alligator Rivers tenements and key stakeholder meetings conducted late in the quarter

Energy Minerals

– Dialogue continues with interested strategic partners over Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) project

Corporate

– Share placement in December 2020 raising $1.59M which will be principally used to advance the next steps for the Samphire Project

– Cash balance at quarter end of $2.55M

Plans for the forthcoming quarter

Samphire Project field trip in January to conduct ground magnetics testing and plan for passive seismic program. Preparation of an exploration approval document for drilling based on these results. Re-commence community and Indigenous engagement

Finalise Big Lake Uranium (BLU) co-funded geophysics plan program to be conducted in Q2 ARUP site visit including isotope assessment and water sampling with objective of vectoring radiogenic water sources with known uranium indicators

Continue discussions on the Piedmont Project with interested strategic investors

Continue to pursue future uranium opportunities and projects in target regions. This strategy is supported by the suppressed uranium production profile and ongoing nuclear power expansion, as well as recent US policy announcements on strategic uranium reserve

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/21E1TI5R

About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator’s Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).

Contact:
Mr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au

Source:
Alligator Energy Ltd

Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:44 Uhr | 27.01.2021
ROUNDUP: Tesla schafft ersten ...

23:31 Uhr | 27.01.2021
Fast drei Millionen Menschen bei ...

23:19 Uhr | 27.01.2021
ROUNDUP: Apple bricht Rekorde im ...

23:19 Uhr | 27.01.2021
ROUNDUP: 13 202 ...

23:02 Uhr | 27.01.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Jagd nach ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer