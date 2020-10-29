0:00 | 30.10.2020



Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Quarterly Activities Report



Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 September 2020 Quarterly Report.

Uranium

– Completion of Samphire Project acquisition in South Australia – addition of a 47Mlb U3O8 resource (Refer ASX announcement: 8 Oct 2020)

– Agreement finalised for SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative (ADI) for up to $152,400 in co-funding at Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project

– Funds targeted for geophysics program at BLU once an identified Contractor is able to travel on an unrestricted basis to South Australia

– Exploration strategy and initial target development for the Nabarlek North tenements now drafted – while COVID restrictions are easing, onset of wet season indicates work now likely to occur in 2021

Energy Minerals

– All Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) tenements remain in good standing

– Piedmont Information Memorandum seeking a strategic partner completed and sent to targeted groups

Corporate

– Subsequent to quarter end (1 October 2020) Shareholder approval was obtained for the acquisition of the Samphire Uranium Project

– Cash balance at quarter end of $0.55m with additional $0.64m unrestricted cash in early October 2020 with the Samphire acquisition, bringing cash position to $1.2 million at that time

Plans for the forthcoming quarter

– Desktop studies underway on Samphire Project in processing technology improvements, intermediate product potential, resource expansion and exploration, and hydrogeology

– Finalise BLU native title agreements

– Negotiate terms for the BLU geophysics plan with the preferred contractor

– ARUP site visit including key stakeholder engagement

– Alligator is continuing to pursue future uranium opportunities and external projects in target regions. We believe this is the right time to evaluate value-adding uranium opportunities while the uranium production profile is suppressed and nuclear power expansion continues

– Progress discussions on the Piedmont Project (NW Italy) with interested strategic investors

