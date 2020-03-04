22:05 | 04.03.2020

Allison Transmission Selected as the Standard Transmission in New Mack Medium Duty

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, has been selected as the standard transmission for the all-new Mack® MD Series of medium-duty trucks. The Allison 2000 SeriesTM offers FuelSense® 2.0 with Dynactive® Shifting for these trucks designed for dry van/reefer, stake/flatbed, dump and tanker applications. “Mack’s decision to equip their new MD truck with the Allison 2500 helps Mack meet customer demand for a durable, dependable medium-duty truck,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, NA OEM Sales at Allison Transmission. “These trucks are versatile and we appreciate Mack’s confidence in Allison as the 2500 delivers in both fuel efficiency and superior performance for a variety of applications.” The 2500 Highway SeriesTM will be the standard transmission, and a 2500 Rugged Duty Series will be available for applications requiring a power take-off (PTO). Mack is showing for the first time in public the Mack MD Series at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, March 3-6. The MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds. The MD6 will not require a Commercial Driver’s License to operate for non-hazardous payloads. The MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET). The Mack MD Series serial production will begin in July 2020 out of Mack’s Roanoke Valley, Virginia manufacturing facility. Mack is currently accepting orders for the MD. “Mack and Allison have a decades-long partnership of combining two industry-leading brands,” said Barua. “We are proud of our history with this customer and our market-leading presence in the medium-duty market.” “Already providing our customers a full product lineup of Class 8 vehicles, which includes straight trucks and cabover platforms, the Mack MD Series expands even further the solutions available to our customers,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks Senior Vice President of North America sales and marketing. “Now that we have a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles, customers desiring Mack’s distinctive durability and reliability have an option for lighter GVWR configurations.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

