Allscripts partners with Nurse Heroes to support and honor frontline workers

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that the Company is an ambassador for Nurse Heroes, a new initiative created to recognize and honor nurses, while also helping educate and empower them for their careers. Through this partnership, Allscripts supports Nurse Heroes in providing scholarships for nurses to either begin nursing school or complete higher-ed certification programs for medical career advancement. Allscripts joins motivated philanthropists, media organizations, celebrities and healthcare institutions to honor Nurse Heroes through a Thanksgiving Day virtual concert experience airing on NBC. Entertainers including Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Marc Anthony and the Black Eyed Peas will join host Whoopi Goldberg and special guests Billy Crystal and Oprah Winfrey for the celebration of Nurse Heroes. The Nurse Heroes campaign celebrates 2020 as the bicentennial legacy of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The bicentennial comes at a time when nurses serve as frontline caretakers for the millions afflicted with COVID-19, supporting doctors through life-saving care and being there to comfort patients during times of fear and sorrow. However, according to Nurse Heroes, the world is currently facing an accelerating shortage of nurses. If the trend continues at this pace, it is estimated that there will be approximately one million fewer nurses than needed by 2022. Nurse Heroes hopes to reverse this by offering significant and tangible support to new and existing nurses. “Now, more than ever, there is an urgency to support our nurses and their families,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul Black. “Giving back, to our community and to our world, is a distinct part of the Allscripts culture, and is at the core of who we are. Through our partnership with Nurses Heroes, Allscripts is proud to help address the accelerating shortage of nurses in the workforce and provide scholarships to some of the most fundamental clinicians in the industry.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations.

