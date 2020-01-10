|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 10.01.2020
Almonty Amends Convertible Debenture
Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) announces that it has entered into an agreement to amend certain terms of the convertible debenture in the principal amount of $5,962,978 (the “Convertible Debenture”) originally issued by the Company on January 30, 2018.
The amendments to the Convertible Debenture are to:
amend the maturity date of the Convertible Debenture from January 30, 2020 to January 30, 2021, and
reduce the price at which common shares are to be issued pursuant to the Convertible Debenture upon the conversion of principal or the payment-in-kind of interest from $1.00 to $0.90 per common share.
The Amendments to the terms of the Convertible Debentures remain subject to the final acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
For further details on the terms of the Convertible Debenture, please see the press release issued by the Company on February 1, 2018.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer